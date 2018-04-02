Animal Shelter Change

The city recently sold its animal shelter, and it would cost Ashland around $15,000 to build another one. So, Tuesday morning Ashland administrators met with the Boone County Commission to discuss sharing animal control responsibilities. The county is now considering taking over animal detention and calls involving violent animals. This would be a relief to the Ashland Police Department which has been handling the animal control calls.

"Being a vicious animal presents certain challenges to the officers that we're not really trained for," said Scott Robins with the Ashland Police Department. "We don't have the equipment, we don't have a good way to transport them. A lot of the animals that we do deal with are the friendly pet type. You open the door, whistle, the animal jumps right into the patrol car and away you go."

If the county does take over, it would mean a bigger fee for Ashland residents who lose their dogs. Ashland currently charges $7 a day to hold lost pets, but the county charges $20 to impound the animal and $10 a day to keep it.