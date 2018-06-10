Animals Lost in House Fire

FARMINGTON (AP) - Muffled cries from inside a house fire in eastern Missouri apparently were coming from a talking parrot. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the Friday morning blaze that killed 70 to 100 birds, four dogs and at least two cats. There were no human injuries reported from the fire, at a single-family house just outside of Farmington. Farmington Fire Chief Phil Johnson said there was a talking parrot on site, and he heard it calling. When firefighters from the Wolf Creek and Farmington fire departments arrived, the single-family home was already engulfed and too hot for them to enter. A couple who had been raising birds at the house was not home at the time of the fire.