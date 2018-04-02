Animals Taken From Southern Missouri Property

GALENA, Mo. (AP) - Nearly three dozen animals are in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri following a rescue in southern Missouri.

Fifteen dogs, 10 horses, five cats, a chicken and a duck were removed Tuesday by the Humane Society's Animal Cruelty Task Force and the Stone County Sheriff's Department.

The Humane Society says many of the animals taken from the property near Galena are severely underweight and had little access to food or fresh water. Two dead horses and a recently deceased dog were found on the property.

A disposition hearing later this month will determine custody. The Humane Society says if it gets custody it will put as many of the animals as possible up for adoption.

The organization is pushing for animal abuse charges against the owner.

Picture courtesty of Flickr user MarilynJane.