Anime Mini Convention Features Food, Games for Teens

JEFFERSON CITY - Teen and preteen anime fans came together Saturday at the Semi-Annual Mini Anime Con at the Missouri Regional Library.

About 20 anime fans came to make onigiri, traditional rice balls; play anime bingo; draw anime; play anime and Japanese-themed jeopardy; and, of course, watch anime TV shows and movies.

Teen Services Librarian Courtney Waters said the library started the event about four years ago because kids in the library's anime club wanted to participate in larger, longer events. She said the event was originally once a year, but it became so popular that she started organizing it twice a year.

"It's not a very broad interest, anime and manga, but those that are into it are really, really into it," Waters said. "So it's kind of like they meet their other soul mates when they do find people who are into the same shows and the same series that they're into. So when they all get together, they're all really, really excited to see each other."

Participants said the event is a good way to see other people who share an interest in Anime.

"I'd have to say my favorite part about it is getting to hang out with your friends, watching anime, talking about it, it's really fun," Damon Coates, who has been to five mini cons, said.

Anime fans that missed the event are welcome to join anime club, which meets the Third Thursday of every month from 3:30-5:30 at the Missouri Regional Library.