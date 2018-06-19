Annan to Speak in MO

INDEPENDENCE - U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan is scheduled to speak Monday in Independence. The speech will be his last major address before he leaves office next month. Annan plans to discuss global governance and the role of the United States at the Harry S. Truman Presidential museum and library. The secretary general's second five-year term expires on January 1. South Korea's foreign minister, Ban ki-Moon will take over as Annan's successor.