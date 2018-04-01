Annual "Cleanup Columbia" Event Draws Big Volunteer Numbers

COLUMBIA - Sunday marked the 15th annual "Cleanup Columbia," a city-wide volunteer event to pick up trash. The city of Columbia Volunteer estimates that 1,509 volunteers participated picking up 1,820 bags of litter and logging a total of 2,765 hours of service.

Following trash pickup, more than 500 volunteers attended a post cleanup lunch at Twin Lakes Recreation Area sponsored by APAC-Missouri Inc. and served by the Golden K Kiwanis Club.

For more information of Cleanup Columbia, visit the city website at www.GoColumbiaMo.com.