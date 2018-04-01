Annual Heritage Festival celebrates 40th year

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation put on its 40th Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show over the weekend, giving attendees the opportunity to physically experience the history they learn about in textbooks.

The celebration, held at Nifong Park, will host multiple artisans throughout the park-area, each specializing in different traditional crafts demonstrating "lost arts." Other activities will include strolling performances, live music, and a visiting performance from students of the Haskell Indian Nations University with a show of traditional dances from multiple native tribes.

Karen Chandler, Superintendent with the Recreation Services division of Columbia

Parks and Recreation, said these artists and performers care deeply for their craft.

"They really love what they do, and they really want to share that information with people and ... keep that alive and keep that information out there," Chandler said.

The festival will also have different events made for children like stilt-walking and candle-making, food and drink, as well as live animals to interact with.

Columbia Parks and Recreation would also like to inform anyone who plans on attending that parking will be very limited on site. However, it has provided alternative parking among other information on their website for the event.