Annual NSBE leadership conference held at MU

National Society of Black Engineers members from various states are gathering at MU this weekend to prepare for their new positions.

COLUMBIA - The National Society of Black Engineers region five annual leadership conference is taking place at the University of Missouri this weekend.

NSBE members from all across the region are coming together for a weekend full of learning and training to prepare members for their new positions for the upcoming year.

NSBE is a nation organization that is broken up into six different regions, which is then broken up into smaller zones. Region five, the conference being held at MU, encompasses nine different states: Missouri, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Iowa.

Alexis Cushshon, NSBE region five's public relations coordinator, said NSBE's goal is to increase the number of black engineers among society and provide them with professional and leadership experience.

"Our mission is to increase the number of culturally-responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeeded professionally, and positively impact the community," Cushshon said.

Cushshon also said NSBE is broken down into four different levels that can begin as early as elementary school.

"We start off at NSBE Junior, then you move up to the chapter level - the collegiate level - and from there we go off to the regional level and national level," said Cushshon. "So this organization focuses on the members helping them to exceed and excel professionally."

Cushon said this weekend's agenda is packed with different meetings, events, workshops, and trainings to not only groom each and every person to excel individually, but to learn how to interact and work together as a team.

Cushshon also said although the organizations focus is on black engineers, it is till open to engineers of all backgrounds.

The NSBE region five leadership conference ends on Sunday.

For more information about the organization, visit their website here.