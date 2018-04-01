Annual Pride Fest BBQ reflects over recent shooting

COLUMBIA - The annual Pride Fest BBQ kicked off on Saturday at Cosmopolitan, or "Cosmo," Park.

The month of June was declared Gay and Lesbian Pride month by President Bill Clinton back in 2000.

After the mass shooting in Orlando, President of Mid Missouri Pride Fest Dustin Hampton said it was important to bring the community together.

"It just is more important to us to get our community together in a place that is safe. And for us to be able to show our pride in ourselves and in our community," said Hampton.

Transgender activist Cathy Serino said the barbecue helps the healing process after the mass shooting.

“It’s still not going to intimidate us to go back into the closet," aid Serino.

Mid-Missouri Pride Fest will host more events in August.