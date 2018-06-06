Annual Run Benefits Jefferson City Jays Football

JEFFERSON CITY - About 40 people participated in today's Jay Pride 5k run, which benefits the Jefferson City High School football team.

Roughly $800 was raised in the annual event sponsored by the school's booster club. All proceeds will go to the school's football team.

Mark Young, vice president of the booster club, has been working for month's to make this event a success.

"It was just nice because the people that run, they really enjoy it. We raised some money and made people happy today," Young said.

The winner of the race was John Wegnorst, who finished with a time of 19:24.

This is the first annual run, but Young said that he is going to make it an annual race.



According to Young, the football team was unable to attend the race because they had practice at the same time.



Young's son plays on the team.



This is Jefferson City High School's homecoming weekend.