Anonymous donor gives $100,000 to children's center

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - A suburban St. Louis children's center has received an anonymous $100,000 gift, following a profile of the center that appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Post-Dispatch last week ran a story about the University City Children's Center and its struggle to help children develop emotional skills. The newspaper reports the donor called Executive Director Steve Zwolak and told him how touched she was that the organization supports the emotional health of children.

Zwolak said he could only cry after the woman made the donation. He said the money would be used to train more teachers about how to meet children's emotional needs and help them grow. The money would also be used to work with families on strengthening their relationship with their children.