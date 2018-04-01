Anonymous tip leads to capture of Missouri fugitive

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A man wanted by the FBI who had been the subject of an intensive search has been captured in Springfield.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says an anonymous tip led them to a Springfield home Friday night, where 43-year-old Gary Orrick was captured without incident.

The FBI had issued a release late Thursday cautioning that Orrick was considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said Orrick had fled on foot from a Greene County sheriff's deputy on Thursday, and left several items behind, including a gun. Police dogs, a helicopter and dozens of officers searched for him before the search was scaled back.

A federal charging document says Orrick has six felony convictions, five in Missouri.