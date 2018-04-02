Another Anthrax Scare in Fulton

Officials said both envelopes were mailed from the correctional facility and addressed to the state Parole Board. Monday's envelope, which contained crushed aspirin, made it to the board office, while the second one, which had crushed aspirin and cereal, was discovered in the mailroom.

Callaway County's HAZMAT team deals with hundreds of hazardous materials calls each year, but these two incidents at the diagnostic center are the first anthrax scares the team has dealt with since 2001. Authorities said they have a suspect and are continuing to investigate.

"My thought is, it's not over is it? "I don't think it's over until we catch the guy, catch the person, so I'm just prepared to do it every day," Epps said.

Authorities said they're not sure if the two events are related. HAZMAT teams analyzed the material and gave the all-clear signal within 15 minutes.