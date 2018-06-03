Another Baby Dies From Being Left In Car

BOWLING GREEN (AP) - Police in the northeast Missouri town Bowling Green are investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby, after the child's father accidentally left her in a car for six hours yesterday. The child's name has not been released. The father dropped off another child at preschool but forgot to take the infant to day care. The man then went to work. Hours later, someone saw the baby and told the man. He rushed the child to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead. On August 23rd, 7-month-old Sophia Knutsen died after being left in a car in St. Louis. Each of her parents thought the other had taken the girl to day care. The St. Louis circuit attorney's office is weighing charges in that case.