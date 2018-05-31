Another CMU Trackster Receives "Athlete of the Week" Honors

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist sophomore Kaitlyn Emig has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, announced by the league on Monday.

Emig, a native of Fairview Heights, Ill., gave quite the performance at the Principia Relays over the first weekend of February. She took fourth place in the 60 meter dash hurdles, took third place in the 300 meter dash, and won first place in the 500 meter dash.

Kaitlyn Emig will represent the HAAC for the weekly NAIA Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week award, which will be announced by Wednesday.