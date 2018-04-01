Another Day of Protests at Riverview Gardens

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

FERGUSON (AP) - Students are walking out of class for the third straight day at Riverview Gardens High School in north St. Louis County. KTVI TV says about 75 students are marching to district headquarters as they continue to protest the reassignment of principle Marshall Peeples. Classes were canceled at midday Tuesday after a walkout by students. Earlier this month, criminal charges of theft and tax evasion were filed against superintendent Henry Williams. Interim superintendents decided to remove Peeples as high school principal. He's working a desk job at district headquarters. District officials aren't saying why Peeples was reassigned.