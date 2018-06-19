Another Football Honor for Michael Sam

COLUMBIA - One Mizzou player and native Texan continues to earn recognition for himself and his school.

Redshirt senior Michael Sam has ideal defensive end size at 6'3 and 225 pounds.

Not only has he been named a Bednarik Award semi-finalist, he also has been named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week once and Defensive Line Player of the Week twice.

Today, he adds another honor to the many he has received over his college career.

The Ted Hendricks' Foundation created a mid-season list of 18 stellar defensive ends to keep an eye on for the remainder of the 2013 season, and Sam was among them.

Ted Hendricks was a Florida player in the 1960's who was the first in college football to become a three-time first-team All-American. Every year, the top DE receives the award in his name.

National media members, coaches, professional scouts and previous Hendricks Award winners will collaborate and vote on the winner, which will be announced on December 11.

Sam has heavily contributed towards the Tigers' 5-1 conference record, and his own records are topping SEC lists. In10 games this season, he has 10.0 sacks, and 16.0 tackles for a loss, helping Mizzou reach second place in the conference in tackles for a loss. Mizzou ranks in the top 10 for both of those categories as well as interceptions and turnovers gained.

Some national commentators are even calling him the best defensive lineman in the SEC.

On CBS's list of Top 10 Scariest Players in College Football, Michael Sam ranks number 5. Although he has played four years, is finally starting to gain national attention and recognition this year.