Another former Wallace Bajjali employee files lawsuit

JOPLIN (AP) - Another breach of contract lawsuit has been filed against a Texas-based contractor that led tornado recovery efforts in Joplin before abruptly closing up shop last month.

Bruce Anderson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The Joplin Globe reports that the former finance director at Wallace Bajjali Development Partners' Joplin office alleges the company let its employee health insurance lapse just as he had to have heart surgery. The suit says Anderson learned his insurance had been reinstated two hours before he went into surgery on Jan. 7.

The suit also claims that the Sugar Land, Texas, firm cut off his pay without notice. No attorney is listed for Wallace Bajjali in online court records.

Another former Wallace Bajjali employee sued this month over her job loss.