Another Mo. Highway Closed Because of Flooding

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Missouri 45 near Farley was being closed because of concerns about flooding, forcing traffic to take alternate routes.

The Kansas City Star reports crews will begin closing the highway to through traffic Friday morning from Missouri 92 to Interstate 435.

The highway will remain closed until floodwaters reach a safe level. It's already closed from Missouri 116 in Buchanan County to Missouri Route H in Weston, north of Kansas City.

The Platte River is rising because it's unable to drain into the Missouri River.

The Department of Transportation is working with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Platte County Emergency Management and the local levee district to place temporary levees along Missouri 45. The effort is aimed at raising the road elevation to match the existing levee in the area.