Another Mountain Lion Confirmed In Missouri

JAMESPORT (AP) - Another mountain lion sighting has been confirmed in Missouri, this time in the north-central section of the state.

The state Conservation Department said Tuesday that a trail camera photographed a mountain lion in Grundy County on April 2. The department confirmed the sighting this week.

Conservation officials say it's Missouri's 29th confirmed mountain lion sighting since 1994. Earlier this year, two mountain lions were confirmed in Reynolds County in southeast Missouri.

The department says it appears that mountain lions in Missouri are largely young males moving in from western states, and that there's no evidence the animals are breeding in Missouri.

Mountain lions are protected by law, but Missouri allows people to protect themselves and their property if they feel threatened.