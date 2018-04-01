Another Possible Minimum Wage Raise

"We're a small business, a local small town business, and we're trying to keep our prices reasonable and affordable," said Cindy Downing, Copper Kettle Owner.

Downing says her business was exempt from the Missouri wage increase, but says she will have to wait and see when it comes to the federal hike.

"It's never pleasant to raise your prices and deal with the reprecautions from that," she said.

In the end, Downing hopes the possible difference in pay doesn't hurt her business too much. If President Bush approves the increase, it would be the first federal minimum wage increase in a decade.