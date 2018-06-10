Another Ruling Against Red-Light Cameras

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For the third time in a little over a month, a Missouri appeals court ruling raises concerns about red-light cameras.

The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that favored the red-light camera law in Arnold, Mo.

Several Missouri communities have hired companies to operate cameras to catch red-light violators. The vehicle owner is typically notified by mail and ordered to pay fines.

Plaintiffs' attorney Ryan Keane says the latest ruling requires prosecutors to prove that the person being cited is the actual driver, not just the owner.

Messages seeking comment from Arnold officials and an attorney for American Traffic Solutions Inc., which operates Arnold's cameras, were not returned.

Two other state appeals court rulings in November sided with red-light camera opponents.