Another Soccer Event Coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another big soccer event is coming to St. Louis.

Major League Soccer on Friday announced that a match in the "Road to Brazil" series will take place May 30 at the Edward Jones Dome. Bosnia- Herzegovina's national team will play Ivory Coast. Kickoff time has not been announced. Tickets go on sale March 17.

The Road to Brazil is a series of matches across the U.S. from May 29 to June 7, as teams prepare for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

St. Louis hosted three soccer exhibitions in 2013 - two at Busch Stadium and one at the dome. Combined ticket sales were nearly 150,000.