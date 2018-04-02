Another stretch of U.S. 61 going four lanes

CANTON, Mo. (AP) -- Driving will soon be a little easier -- and safer -- along a stretch of U.S. 61 in far northeast Missouri. A six-mile section of the highway north of Canton has been upgraded to four lanes. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the new lanes should be ready by early next month. That will leave only a nine-mile stretch of two-lane highway, and it should be upgraded to four lanes by next June. The highway in the area around Canton has claimed dozens of lives. Several years ago, students at Canton High School formed a group called SMART whose goal was to widen the highway. Their action came after the death of a classmate in a traffic accident, and has been credited with expediting the work on U.S. 61.