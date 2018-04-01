Anti-Abortion Convention

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - President Bush is praising members of the National Right to Life Committee as "fearless shepherds of the innocent and the unborn." Bush spoke in a taped message that was played Thursday night during the group's annual convention. Bush also listed achievements of his administration that include passing a law that bans a late-term abortion procedure critics call partial-birth abortion. Hundreds of anti-abortion leaders are meeting in Kansas City for their national convention. Abortion as an issue in the next presidential race is a big concern for the National Right to Life Committee, which is sponsoring the three-day event. A forum is planned Friday for Republican presidential candidates.