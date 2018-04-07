Anti-graft bill proposed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri State Auditor and lawmakers are proposing legislation that would allow law enforcement agencies, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys to request an audit of any political subdivision or government entity.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that an auditor would then be able to investigate improper government activities, such as misconduct, fraud or misappropriation. The bill would also change the punishments issued to people found guilty in those situations, and allow restitution to be paid to citizens.

State auditor Nicole Galloway says several findings in local governments and agencies led to the need for the proposed legislation.

Galloway hopes the bipartisan bill will be on the governor's desk by January.