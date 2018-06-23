Anti-Stem Cell Measure to House
Voters last year narrowly approved a constitutional amendment to guarantee any research could take place in Missouri if it is protected under federal law.
The chief point was heading off legislative attempts to prevent a certain form of embryonic stem cell research from taking place. Tuesday, a House committee endorsed a new measure to ban human cloning - defined in a way that would make the embryonic research procedure illegal.
The measure has been stuck in a committee deadlocked 5-5. But Tuesday, one opponent was absent, and the chairman forced the proposal to a vote.
