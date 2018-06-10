Anti-Underage Drinking Campaign

The newest effort, called "Parents Who Host, Lose the Most," aims to teach high school students and their families about the dangers of underage drinking. The Council of Drug-Free Youth received a $7,000 grant from Missouri's Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse to pay for the campaign.





One Jefferson City teacher and mother of three says too many teenagers die because of illegal drinking.

"As a parent, I think we could have stopped a lot of that from happening by being more diligent and checking where our kids are going, what's going to be happening there, and taking more responsibility ourselves," said Laney McCurren.

You can call the Council for Drug-Free Youth at 573-636-2411 for more information.