Anti-Union Group Boosts Akin in Missouri

WASHINGTON - An outside group that is critical of labor unions will spend $25,000 to boost Missouri Congressman Todd Akin in his race against Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

The National Right to Work Committee says the money will cover print and television advertising in the final week of the Missouri contest. The spending is a slice of about $7 million the group is spending in other Senate contests, including races in Virginia, Nebraska, North Dakota and Arizona.

The group's ads will focus on McCaskill's and Akin's records on union issues.