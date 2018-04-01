Anti-war Protesters Going on Trial

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two anti-war protesters are going on trial in federal court on misdemeanor charges of trespassing at central Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base.

Ron Faust is a retired minister from Kansas City and Brian Terrell is a member of the Catholic Worker Movement from Maloy, Iowa. Their trial is scheduled Monday in U.S. District Court in Jefferson City.

Faust and Terrell were charged after entering the base near Knob Noster without permission in April during an organized protest of the use of unmanned military drones. Their lawyers said the men planned to plead not guilty.

A third protester, Mark Kenney of Omaha, Neb., is serving a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in June to trespassing.