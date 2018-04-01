AP's Jeff City Correspondent Lieb Wins Staff Honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - David Lieb, correspondent for The Associated Press in Jefferson City, was named the AP's Fred Moen Kansas-Missouri 2012 Staffer of the Year for his political and legislative coverage.

Lieb led AP's coverage of Missouri's busy election season, which included the race for U.S. Senate that was thrust into the spotlight after Republican Todd Akin's televised remarks about rape and abortion.

Lieb, 39, began his AP career in Jefferson City, covering the 1995 and 1996 legislative sessions. He transferred to Little Rock, where he helped cover the Arkansas Legislature before returning to Jefferson City. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Lieb also won the award in 2006. The honor is named for the late Fred Moen, who was AP's Kansas City bureau chief from 1971-1984.