AP Sources: Health Law Sign-Ups on Track to Hit 7M

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Government officials tell The Associated Press that President Barack Obama's health care law is on track to hit 7 million sign-ups as a result of a deadline-day surge.

Two officials spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because they were not authorized to discuss the matter ahead of an official announcement.

Seven million sign-ups was the original target set by the Congressional Budget Office for subsidized private health insurance offered through new online markets.

That was scaled back to 6 million after the disastrous launch of HealthCare.gov last fall.

The 7 million-mark would beat expectations.

It was in sight on a day when the administration saw surging consumer interest in the nation's newest social program, but struggled with repeated website glitches.