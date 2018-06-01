AP students, others no longer automatically listed as gifted

The State Advisory Council for the Education of Gifted and Talented Children recommended this to the State board of Education on May 19, 2015.

“One of the things the advisory counsel was hoping to accomplish is that school districts would look upon advanced placement and international baccalaureate as more wide open and available to all students," David Welch, Director of Gifted Education Programs, said.

Students who wish to be a part of the gifted program will still be able to do so through the normal certification process.

"Usually it takes the form of an IQ test at the ninety-fifth percentile or above, [or] a norm-referenced achievement test at the ninety-fifth percentile or above," Welch said. "Or some other documented evidence that the district uses it to determine that.”

Welch hopes that more school districts will offer AP and IB classes as a result of action.

"School districts and counselors who schedule students will stop thinking of advanced placement and international baccalaureate as only for gifted students," Welch said. "And I’m hoping students themselves will stop viewing AP and IB as something just for the gifted kids, but something that any high ability student can take and be successful at."

Welch said the new rules will not have any negative financial impact on the schools.