Apartment Arson Charge
The fire broke out in an apartment on 1123 East McCarty Street.The Cole County Prosecutor charged Brandon Pruitt with first-degree arson.
Pruitt says he put a cigarette out in an ashtray on the bed which accidentally started the fire after he fell asleep.But according to the police report, Pruitt told an upstairs resident five days before the fire that he would rain down fire and plagues on the earth.The Cole County Prosecutor says a first-degree arson charge is rare.
"There's somebody in the structure when somebody lights it on fire. And that obviously is a huge distinction because they're trying to burn somebody to death," said Bill Tackett Cole County Prosecutor.
Everyone in the building escaped the fire without injury.
