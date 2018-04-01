Apartment Billboard Draws Criticism

CENTRAL, S.C.- A billboard advertising the apartment complex where a Clemson University student from suburban St. Louis was strangled with a bikini top is drawing criticism for its sexually suggestive images. It shows a young woman in a spaghetti strap shirt smiling, with the word "Reserved" below her. A second photo shows a woman sporting a tattoo on her lower back, accompanied by a pair of fuzzy dice. It reads: "Not so Reserved." The complex is called The Reserve and officials say the billboard will be replaced soon. The body of 20-year-old Tiffany Marie Souers, an engineering student from Ladue, was found inside her apartment at the complex last May.