Apartment Fire Causes Two Deaths

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A woman and a young girl have been killed in an apartment fire in Kansas City, Kan.

Fire officials say the fire broke out at 5:45 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, the woman was dead and a girl around the age of 5 was suffering from critical injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns. The girl later died at a hospital.

Fire officials say the woman was the child's caregiver.

Fire crews said they believe the fire started on the upper floors of the apartment. An investigation is ongoing.

The American Red Cross says it's helping 26 people with lodging, food and clothing.