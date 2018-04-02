Apartment fire injures one, sends neighbors scrambling for safety

JEFFERSON CITY - A fire at a 12-unit apartment complex injured one person and forced upstairs residents to climb down a back balcony to safety.

The fire started in a ground-level apartment on the 500 block of Senate Court at 3:45 p.m. Unattended candles started the fire.

When the Jefferson City Fire Department arrived on the scene, flames were showing, but crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The person who lived in the unit where the fire started was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and heat exposure. Some other residents suffered from scrapes and bruises caused by their descent.

Seventeen firefighters, two ambulances, seven officers from The Jefferson City Police Department and the American Red Cross all responded to the incident.

The Jefferson City Fire Department released a statement saying people should never leave candles unattended, ensure they have working smoke detectors, and always have an escape plan.