Apartment for adults with developmental disabilities opens in Columbia

8 months 3 days 10 hours ago Friday, July 28 2017 Jul 28, 2017 Friday, July 28, 2017 7:39:00 PM CDT July 28, 2017 in News
By: Eva Cheng, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A new 5,700 square-foot building in south Columbia is now home to five residents with developmental disabilities.

Columbia-based nonprofit Woodhaven calls it “the Age-in-Place Apartment.” 

Director of Development Leigh Anne Haun said the entire building is ADA accessible with six apartments: one live-in staff unit and five residence units. Each resident has private kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room.

Haun said the idea of “aging in the apartment” would allow the residents to live here comfortably both now and in the future. 

“We can get them planted here now, and this can become their home, and they just get to age here,” she said.

She said over the past 53 years, Woodhaven has helped many individuals with developmental disabilities throughout their lives. 

“The very first child to walk in our door was at eight years old, and we’re still serving [him],” she said. “As with anybody, with age comes some mobility concerns or needs based on, you know, getting around.”

She said, for example, if someone changes from using a cane, to a walker, then over the years, to a wheelchair, their living space must be able to accommodate the growing mobility and health needs.

“Sometimes, we’re able to modify those homes to meet the changing needs of individuals,” she said. “And sometimes, we’re not. And we may have to shuffle people around, and get them into place that’s safer for them as far as accessibility.”

She said the new “Age-in-Place Apartment” would prevent future cases of relocations and expensive home modifications.

“So rather than whenever it comes an issue, or they have a medical need or mobility concern, rather than removing them from their home that they’ve grown to love, that’s where their home is, they get to stay here,” she said.

Haun said the facility would provide the residents with both a sense of independence and continuous staff support.

The staff would do “day-to-day things” around the homes, such as helping residents get in and out of bed, providing transportation to doctors’ appointments, work and day programs, she said.

“Our staff are amazing,” she said. “They do everything. They support each individual based on the need of that individual.” 

Rebecca Gingrich is one of the residents living in the building now, and said the staff has made her apartment the way she likes and needs.

“Like if I wanna talk to somebody, I can shut my door,” she said. 

On the other hand, she said she has plenty of opportunities to socialize with other people in and out of the building. 

“Like do things on my own, do activities with people,” she said. “Then we go out and do stuff like go to a movie. Go grocery shopping, church, Walmart shopping.”

According to Haun, funding for the project came from a capital campaign “Building on Our Strengths,” which raised over $2 million in 2015. She said the project is the second of two buildings built through this campaign, and the first one, Billy J. Palmer Health and Training Center, opened in 2016.

Haun said she would love people to know that individuals with developmental disabilities are just part of the community. 

“We are you neighbors. We’re grocery shopping where you grocery shop. We’re going to church where you go to church. You know, we are volunteering and working in the community,” she said.

Haun said their needs are as important as everyone else’s in the community.

“Everybody just experiences independence and individuality in their own way—You and I both do that, and they do that as well,” she said. “I’ve been at Woodhaven for a little over a year, and it’s been incredible to really realize that on a personal basis. Just get to know these people we serve and learn from them.”

Haun said the kind of community support that everyone knows about is funding, which helps Woodhaven pay for things like adaptive equipment. Meanwhile, volunteer efforts are always needed as well, she said. 

“So if you or your organization or business are looking for a service project, I promise you this will be one of the most fun ones you do,” she said. “People are just coming over to spend sometime and do a puzzle and talk—it’s perfect.”

More News

Grid
List

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
7pm 29°
8pm 28°
9pm 29°
10pm 28°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

6:00p
Little Big Shots
7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
6:00p
Saving Hope
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy