Apartments Bring Business Optimism to Downtown

COLUMBIA - Construction continued Monday on a number of new apartment buildings along Tenth and Locust in downtown. Brookside Downtown, a complex that houses 36 units between two buildings, is scheduled to be completed in August. It will bring between 72 and 144 more residents to the downtown shopping area known as "The District."

An increase in population for the area is expected to boost business for Hitt Street Mini Mart, said owner Sunny Patel. The store is expanding to include more groceries and new coolers. Patel said the expansion is expected to be done in August, coinciding with the completion of Brookside Downtown.

Other buildings in the area are also feeling the pressure to improve their facilities. Carrie Gartner, director of The District, said competition is leading a "Tenth Street renaissance." She said at least two other apartment buildings are renovating.

Students living in an already-completed phase of Brookside Downtown are optimistic about the new buildings as well. Garen McElroy said the new apartments will bring more business to nearby bar Harpo's. "It's definitely a positive," McElroy said.