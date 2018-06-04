Appalachian State hires Douglas Gillin as Athletic Director

BOONE, North Carolina (AP) - Appalachian State has hired Douglas Gillin as its athletic director. Chancellor Sheri N. Everts announced the hiring Friday and says Gillin will begin April 6.

Gillin comes to Appalachian State from Missouri, where he has been its deputy athletic director since 2012. He has also worked at Lehigh and New Mexico, and was at the marketing and multimedia company now known as IMG College in Winston-Salem from 2002-12.

Everts says Gillin will "build on our history of athletic success and address the opportunities with moving to the Sun Belt Conference."

Gillin replaces Charlie Cobb, who spent nine years at Appalachian State before moving to Georgia State last August.

Missouri athletic director Mike Alden released this statement: "We are so proud and excited for Doug and Leslie and their family for this wonderful opportunity. Congratulations to Appalachian State, as they are getting someone who has an outstanding background in many varied aspects of the athletic business. Doug was an invaluable member of our team here at Mizzou who is a great leader who can roll up his sleeves and get involved, but he's also got a feel for stepping aside and letting his staff get the job done. His personality and work ethic really set him apart and we're all very confident that he's ready for this and that he'll do great things at Appalachian State. They've got an outstanding family man and someone who will work very hard to continue their successes."