Appeal Expected after Rejection of Voter ID Law

However, Gov. Blunt, who said the new law would help protect the election process, was not pleased with the ruling.

"They prefer anarchy to order, and that's disappointing," said Blunt's spokesman, Spence Jackson. "We want to have a good, steady system for voting."

Judge Callahan's decision compared the voter ID law to an illegal poll tax, and said making voters show photo IDs would be too much of a financial requirement.

"The additional burden that it places on [voters] to have to gather all the documentation to pay for the documentation, in many cases, it does present a burden and Judge Callahan's ruling affirms that," Temple said.

"Riding on a bus, getting a ride from somebody else, or putting gas in your car to get down there, you have to put forward some kind of expense to get to vote." Jackson said. "We just feel that wasn't a good argument on the judge's part."

Gov. Blunt encouraged the law's supporters to appeal Callahan's ruling to the Missouri Supreme Court. The voter ID law would have taken effect with the Nov. 7 election.