Appeals Court Hears Iowa Death penalty Case

2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The first woman to be sentenced to death in the federal system since 1953 should be granted a new trial because the first one was fraught with problems. That's what Angela Johnson's defense attorney told a federal appeals court Wednesday in St. Louis. But a federal prosecutor says Johnson received a fair trial for the drug-related slayings of five people near Mason City, Iowa, in 1993, and that the verdict should stand. Johnson and her boyfriend, Dustin Honken, were convicted of planning and carrying out the slayings of three adults and two children, and sentenced to death after separate federal trials. Iowa does not have a death penalty. Defense attorney Dean Stowers cited several problems including an omission on the verdict form. He says it should have stated that any one juror could have objected to imposing death, resulting in a life sentence.