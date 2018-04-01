Appeals Court Hears South Dakota Abortion Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - South Dakota defends its informed-consent abortion law before an appeals court in St. Louis, but the chief judge questioned its constitutionality. The 2005 law requires abortion doctors to tell women seeking an abortion a number of things. Namely, that it ends a human life, that women have a right to continue the pregnancy, and that abortion may cause her psychological harm. The law has been challenged by Planned Parenthood, which is the sole provider of abortions in the state. Chief Judge James Loken says the law compels a doctor to "preach (state) ideology. That's a serious problem." But Judge Raymond Gruender challenged Planned Parenthood's position that the information is scripted and misleading. He asked "What part of it is untruthful?"