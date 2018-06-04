Appeals Court Refuses to Free Saudi in Murder Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri appeals court has rejected a defense request to remove the judge from a case involving a Saudi national accused of having a popular Warrensburg bar owner killed.

The Western District Court of Appeals also refused Thursday to allow 24-year-old Ziyad Abid to be released from jail, even though the Saudi government put up $2 million to bond him out.

Abid and Reginald Singletary Jr. are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the September 1st slaying of Blaine Whitworth. Prosecutors say Singletary admitted pulling the trigger, but said Abid paid him to do it.

Circuit Judge Michael Wagner said the bond order requires a bail bond agent - not a foreign country - to post bond. The appeals court agreed.