Appeals Court Sets Hearing in Kansas Doctor's Case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A federal appeals court has set the date for arguments on behalf of a Kansas doctor and his wife convicted in a moneymaking conspiracy linked to 68 overdose deaths.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday scheduled a hearing Nov. 7 in the case of Stephen and Linda Schneider, who ran a pain clinic.

They were convicted in 2010 of conspiracy, unlawfully prescribing drugs, health care fraud and money laundering. Stephen Schneider was sentenced to 30 years, and his wife to 33 years.

New lawyers for the Haysville couple contend the Schneiders' trial attorneys were little more than "mouthpieces" for a patient advocate who used the case to promote her own agenda. The government says the Schneiders got a fair trial with the attorneys they wanted.