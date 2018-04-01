Appeals court upholds convictions in KC restaurant arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of three men who were involved in 2008 arson fire that destroyed an iconic Kansas City restaurant.

The Kansas City Star reports the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected all of the claims by Rodney Anderson, Vincent Pisciotta and Mark Sorrentino.

The three were convicted in 2012 of conspiracy, arson and using fire to commit a federal crime in the blaze that destroyed the Hereford House.

Anderson, who was part owner of the restaurant, and Sorrentino were sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Pisciotta was sentenced to 20 years.

Prosecutors said Anderson was in debt and conspired with Pisciotta and Sorrentino to burn the restaurant and to get insurance money to rebuild.