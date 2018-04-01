Appeals Court Vacates Winfield Stay

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a three-judge panel and vacated a stay of execution for Missouri inmate John Winfield.

Attorneys for Winfield appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The stay was initially granted by a federal judge last week and upheld by the 8th Circuit panel on Monday. The full appeals court overturned the stay Tuesday, hours before Winfield is scheduled to die at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for killing two St. Louis County women in 1996.

The stay cited concerns that a prison worker dropped plans to write a letter in support of clemency due to intimidation from staff.