Appeals Judge Ulrich Retiring

2007 The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A state appeals court judge is leaving the bench to teach law school in Virginia. Judge Robert Ulrich is retiring from the Missouri Appeals Courts' Western District on August first. Ulrich was appointed to the bench by Governor Ashcroft in 1989. Previously, Ulrich spent more than seven years as a federal prosecutor. In 2001, he was chairman of the state's redistricting commission, which revised the boundaries of Missouri's legislative districts. That was the first time a panel of judges re-drew the maps for the House and Senate after citizens panels failed to agree on redistricting plans. Ulrich is a St. Louis native and will be a law professor at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, starting this fall.