Appeals Panel Blocks Kansas City Lawyer's Retrial

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri appeals panel has ruled that murder evidence against a Kansas City lawyer accused of killing his law partner should be thrown out.

The Kansas City Star reports that theWestern District Court of Appeals found that Jackson County

prosecutors couldn't be relied on to give defendant Richard Buchli all the evidence in his case and ensure a fair trial.

Buchli was convicted in 2002 of first-degree murder in the 2000 beating death of 49-year-old Richard Armitage. The conviction was thrown out in 2006 because of evidence not turned over to the defense. Jackson County prosecutors appealed that decision.

The appeals panel ruled Tuesday that the state's failure to comply with rules was unfair and prejudiced Buchli.

The Jackson County prosecutor says she's reviewing options in the case.