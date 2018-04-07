Appeals panel overturns Missouri woman's conviction

COLUMBIA (AP) — An appeals panel has overturned the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a central Missouri woman.

Kelli Smith was convicted Dec. 12, 2014, and sentenced to five years in prison for the death of Thomas Sullivan, who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Eastern District Court of Appeals in St. Louis on Tuesday threw out Smith's conviction and five-year sentence. In its unanimous decision, the appeals court ruled that jurors should have been given better instructions on how to consider Smith's blood-alcohol content.

The state attorney general's office, which helped prosecute the case and handled the appeal, said Wednesday the office is reviewing the ruling. Prosecutors have 15 days to decide whether to fight the ruling.